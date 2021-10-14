Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $725.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $825.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHTR. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $848.00 to $665.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $818.92.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR opened at $696.23 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $769.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $714.87.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,360,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Charter Communications by 6.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Charter Communications by 133.6% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 15.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 129,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,677,000 after buying an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 39.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.