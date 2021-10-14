Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Up 183.9% in September

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 183.9% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CADMF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 50,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. Chemesis International has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

Get Chemesis International alerts:

About Chemesis International

Chemesis International, Inc engages in the production and manufacture of medical and recreational cannabis. Its activities include cultivation, extraction, distribution, and retail services. It focuses its operation in California and Puerto Rico. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.