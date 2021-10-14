Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

Shares of LDSF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 121,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,245. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.