Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $315,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.6% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 133,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 258,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 26,504 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,498,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,210,000 after acquiring an additional 457,272 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 315.4% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.72.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.08. The stock had a trading volume of 38,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,250,418. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.42. The company has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

