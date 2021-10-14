Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,289 First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,289 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 26.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $439,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883,449 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $33,035,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $18,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,942,000 after buying an additional 764,944 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $10,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AG. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE AG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,404. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

