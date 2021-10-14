China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in September

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China National Building Material from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS CBUMY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $65.49. 322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average of $67.41. China National Building Material has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $82.54.

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

