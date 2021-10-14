Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 56,498 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCV. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

