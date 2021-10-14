CIBC Increases MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$84.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$74.00 to C$84.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTY. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of MTY Food Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$72.75.

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$64.49 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$37.09 and a 12 month high of C$72.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

