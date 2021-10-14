CIBC Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$52.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aritzia to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.50.
Shares of ATZ stock traded up C$6.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 621,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,669. Aritzia has a one year low of C$18.99 and a one year high of C$47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17.
In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.