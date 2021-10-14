Cim Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cim Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,412 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,805,000 after purchasing an additional 648,072 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,735,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,419,000 after purchasing an additional 184,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

J stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,747. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.50 and a 52-week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

