Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.85. 552,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,593,163. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $95.24 and a 12-month high of $171.51. The firm has a market cap of $486.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

