Cim Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 54,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $2,873,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $4,135,363.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,363.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 675,813 shares of company stock valued at $40,612,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 204,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,560,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.87. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.