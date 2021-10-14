Cim Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cim Investment Management Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 5.3% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $273.43. The stock had a trading volume of 48,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,771. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $186.93 and a 52 week high of $277.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.15.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

