Cim Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cim Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.0% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Mark Stevens boosted its holdings in Tesla by 62.1% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $6,163,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 38.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $7.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $818.34. 377,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,323,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $741.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $684.91. The company has a market cap of $810.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $768.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $616.89.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

