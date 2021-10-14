Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cim Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $5,130,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.86. The company had a trading volume of 175,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $149.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.71.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

