Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cim Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $16.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $607.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,084. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $629.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

