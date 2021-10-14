Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $449.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post sales of $449.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $437.40 million. Cinemark posted sales of $35.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,167.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,415,665 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 33.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 297.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 823,177 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

