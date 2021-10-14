Citigroup Begins Coverage on Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY)

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DIFTY opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

