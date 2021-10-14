Citigroup Inc. Acquires 26,145 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TILE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,158,000 after acquiring an additional 520,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 124.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 218,347 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interface in the first quarter valued at $2,575,000. Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Interface by 29.9% in the first quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 851,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at $1,622,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $15.08 on Thursday. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.05.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 3.48%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

