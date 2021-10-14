Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,516 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3,933.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000.

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $16.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

