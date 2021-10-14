Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth $210,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $248,790 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. On average, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

