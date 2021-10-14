Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 796,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 91,576 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,412,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of RQI opened at $15.57 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.