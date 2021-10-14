Citigroup Inc. Has $534,000 Holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 411.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,983 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hanger were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,479,000 after buying an additional 282,677 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,171,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 9.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 193,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 53,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after buying an additional 59,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE HNGR opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.56. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Hanger had a return on equity of 58.96% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

