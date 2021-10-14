Citigroup Inc. Has $547,000 Stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,808 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,091.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 310,107 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,594.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $308.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.97. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 100,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,348,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,471.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

