Citigroup Inc. Has $549,000 Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 2,232.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,930 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Immersion worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 135.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 49.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.