Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Kandi Technologies Group worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNDI opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.07. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

