Citigroup Inc. Sells 95,099 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 95,099 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,705,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Calix by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

NYSE:CALX opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,290 shares of company stock worth $3,136,701. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

