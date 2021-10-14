Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.09. The company had a trading volume of 81,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,549. The stock has a market cap of $159.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.