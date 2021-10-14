Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 60,384 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,384 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.99% of Maximus worth $53,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Maximus by 278.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Maximus by 590.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Maximus in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $94,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,406. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE MMS opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

