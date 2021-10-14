Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 67,713 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,713 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $56,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $179.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

