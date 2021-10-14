Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,818,229 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,818,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $219,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

CLVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Clarivate stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.