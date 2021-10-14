Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,868,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,322,476 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $66,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,096,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 621,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 457,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAA opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

