Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,493,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $65,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 516,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2,517.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,854,000 after buying an additional 44,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,753,000 after buying an additional 589,641 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,992,000 after buying an additional 402,415 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $27.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

