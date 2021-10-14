Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $14.84 on Thursday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $16.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clough Global Equity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

