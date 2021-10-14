CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNP Assurances in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

CNP Assurances SA engages in the design, development, distribution, and management of personal insurance products. It operates through the following business segments: Savings and Personal Risk. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

