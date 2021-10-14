Coatue Management LLC Sells 614,519 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Coatue Management LLC reduced its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,590,851 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 614,519 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 2.8% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $711,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 8.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 5.8% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

Shares of SE traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $351.64. The stock had a trading volume of 70,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,929. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $155.10 and a 1 year high of $359.84. The firm has a market cap of $189.71 billion, a PE ratio of -98.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.18 and its 200 day moving average is $281.81.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.