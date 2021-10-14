Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

