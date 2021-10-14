Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) PT Raised to GBX 3,185 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,100 ($40.50) to GBX 3,185 ($41.61) in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,725 ($35.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,865 ($37.43).

LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,514 ($32.85) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,550.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,561.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The firm has a market cap of £9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.57.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,689 ($35.13), for a total transaction of £110,598.57 ($144,497.74). Insiders have sold a total of 24,113 shares of company stock worth $64,169,857 in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

