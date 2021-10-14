Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Cognex were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Cognex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 421,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 896,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 314,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

CGNX traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,936. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

