Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
In other news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $4,611,545.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CHRS opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $22.22.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
See Also: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.