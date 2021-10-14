Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $34,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,674,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 559,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.69.

Shares of CL opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

