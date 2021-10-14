Collective (CO2) Price Hits $0.84 on Top Exchanges

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last week, Collective has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Collective coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001467 BTC on popular exchanges. Collective has a total market cap of $219,227.44 and approximately $181.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00047562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $141.89 or 0.00248674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00096160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

