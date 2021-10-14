Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Invests $252,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,458. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

