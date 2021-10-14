Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Trian Fund Management L.P.

Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,797,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 939,574 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 13.9% of Trian Fund Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trian Fund Management L.P. owned 0.45% of Comcast worth $1,185,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 624,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $35,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its position in Comcast by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 34,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 210,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,509,396. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $246.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.