Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,311 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 81.2% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 688.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 80,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 70,119 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $2,352,000. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TYG opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.11. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $31.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

