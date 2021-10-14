Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,943,000 after buying an additional 28,862,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2,139.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after buying an additional 3,388,209 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 94.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,119,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,801,000 after buying an additional 2,001,311 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,391,000 after buying an additional 640,478 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $6,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on PAA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

