Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 846.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,045,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $135.38 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.37.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

