Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.17% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,951,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after buying an additional 227,274 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at $19,216,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 12.8% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,296,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after acquiring an additional 147,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 261,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 697.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 894,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 782,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

RADA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $505.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.01.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.24 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

