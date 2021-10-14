Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

Several research firms recently commented on CYH. Barclays increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 24,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.