Comparing Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alderon Iron Ore and Lithium Americas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alderon Iron Ore 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas 0 3 7 0 2.70

Lithium Americas has a consensus price target of $21.93, suggesting a potential downside of 14.46%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Alderon Iron Ore.

Profitability

This table compares Alderon Iron Ore and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A Lithium Americas N/A -12.99% -9.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alderon Iron Ore and Lithium Americas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A -$3.57 million N/A N/A Lithium Americas $4.84 million 635.22 -$36.23 million ($0.38) -67.45

Alderon Iron Ore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lithium Americas.

Risk and Volatility

Alderon Iron Ore has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Alderon Iron Ore Company Profile

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It focuses on the development of Kami property, which is located next to the mining towns of Wabush, Labrador City in western Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on March 21, 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

